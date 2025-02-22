Alabama Basketball Star Mark Sears Included on Injury Report Ahead of Kentucky Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will play its 14th SEC matchup of the regular season at home against No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Friday, Feb. 21
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Out
- Mark Sears –– Probable
Kentucky Initial Availability Report: Friday, Feb. 21
- Lamont Butler –– Out
- Jaxson Robinson –– Out
- Kerr Kriisa –– Out
Sears' appearance on the initial availability report comes as a bit of a surprise as Alabama head coach Nate Oats didn't mention anything about a potential injury during Friday's press conference. That said, he is listed as probable meaning he's very likely to play against the Wildcats on Saturday.
Sears scored a season-high 35 points in the loss to No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday, and as his point total suggests, he didn't show any signs of slowing down due to injury. Again, chances are he'll face Kentucky, but the injury is unknown at this time.
Reid was out for the Arkansas and Texas matchups before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn, but he only played for four minutes. Reid also sat out against Missouri due to a hamstring injury. Oats didn't give an update on Reid during Friday's press conference, but did so prior to the Missouri game––which Reid was initially listed as doubtful.
"It's one of those things you don't want to bring back too early," Oats said. "We thought we rested him well enough but it kind of flared up again. He played limited minutes against Auburn. He's been out of practice and being checked with MRIs. He had his third one in the last few weeks again [on Tuesday morning].
"Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders. And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy. It would be great to have him. It’s hard not getting the reps, and he’s missed maybe 35, 36 percent of our practice reps this year.
“I think he’s going to be a pro. He came in as a McDonald’s All-American, he’s got all the intangibles as far as tough, great attitude, high IQ, he’s athletic. A lot of the stuff the pros are looking for. We really don’t want to hurt his long-term career by rushing something to win a game or two. We’re trying to do what’s right by him.”
Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, will very likely sit out for the rest of the season as Alabama is expected to keep him on redshirt.
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.