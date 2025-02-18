Derrion Reid Expected to be Doubtful to Play Against Missouri
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball forward Derrion Reid is expected to be doubtful for the Crimson Tide's road matchup against No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday, per head coach Nate Oats.
"Derrion had the hamstring deal and it's one of those things you don't want to bring back too early. We thought we rested him well enough but it kind of flared up again. He played limited minutes against Auburn. He's been out of practice and being checked with MRIs. He had his third one in the last few weeks again this morning.
"I think he'll probably be listed as doubtful based on not practicing yesterday and today. Hopefully the MRI shows up clean. Maybe swelling or inflammation or whatever it is goes out and he'll be able to go."
After returning for the Mississippi State and Georgia games after suffering a lower-body injury that sidelined him for a few games, Reid was out for the Arkansas and Texas matchups before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn. However, he only played for four minutes. Reid was also listed as a game-time decision ahead of the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
"Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders," Oats said. "And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy. It would be great to have him. It’s hard not getting the reps, and he’s missed maybe 35, 36 percent of our practice reps this year.
“I think he’s going to be a pro. He came in as a McDonald’s All-American, he’s got all the intangibles as far as tough, great attitude, high IQ, he’s athletic. A lot of the stuff the pros are looking for. We really don’t want to hurt his long-term career by rushing something to win a game or two. We’re trying to do what’s right by him.”