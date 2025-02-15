Alabama Basketball vs. Auburn Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 2 Alabama men's basketball will play its 12th SEC matchup of the regular season at home against No. 1 Auburn on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Friday, Feb. 14
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Questionable
Auburn Initial Availability Report: Friday, Feb. 14
- Chad Baker-Mazara –– Probable
Saturday's Iron Bowl of Basketball just might feature the return of freshman Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid.
Reid returned from injury to play against Mississippi State on Jan. 29 and against Georgia on Feb. 1. Since the latter game, he has once again been on the shelf. However, his activity at practice has ramped up.
"Derrion's finally been able to do some live stuff in practice. He was able to do some live stuff today," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Friday. "We'll see how he looks tomorrow morning at shootaround, and [he'll] end up being a game-time decision."
Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, will very likely sit out for the rest of the season.
"But we’re leaning towards keeping him on the redshirt," Oats said. "I think what’s right by him if his knees don’t get to 100 percent here really quick, and we’re going to be at the halfway point in conference play a week from tomorrow. For him only to play half the conference games would be… I don’t know if that’s fair to him to be honest with you."
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.