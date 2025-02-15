Bama Central

Alabama Basketball vs. Auburn Official Injury Report

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers revealed which players are uncertain to play on Saturday.

Hunter De Siver

Dec 14, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35) gets a breakaway dunk with Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) too far behind to defend the dunk at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Creighton 83-75. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35) gets a breakaway dunk with Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) too far behind to defend the dunk at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Creighton 83-75. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 2 Alabama men's basketball will play its 12th SEC matchup of the regular season at home against No. 1 Auburn on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report: Friday, Feb. 14

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
  • Houston Mallette –– Out
  • Derrion Reid –– Questionable

Auburn Initial Availability Report: Friday, Feb. 14

  • Chad Baker-Mazara –– Probable

Saturday's Iron Bowl of Basketball just might feature the return of freshman Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid.

Reid returned from injury to play against Mississippi State on Jan. 29 and against Georgia on Feb. 1. Since the latter game, he has once again been on the shelf. However, his activity at practice has ramped up.

"Derrion's finally been able to do some live stuff in practice. He was able to do some live stuff today," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Friday. "We'll see how he looks tomorrow morning at shootaround, and [he'll] end up being a game-time decision."

Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, will very likely sit out for the rest of the season.

"But we’re leaning towards keeping him on the redshirt," Oats said. "I think what’s right by him if his knees don’t get to 100 percent here really quick, and we’re going to be at the halfway point in conference play a week from tomorrow. For him only to play half the conference games would be… I don’t know if that’s fair to him to be honest with you."

Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball