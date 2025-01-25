Alabama Basketball vs. LSU Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will play its seventh SEC matchup of the regular season at home against LSU on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Friday, Jan. 24
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Questionable
LSU Initial Availability Report: Friday, Jan. 24
- Vyctorius Miller –– Out
- Jalen Reed –– Out
Prior to the initial availability report, Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke about Reid's lower-body injury, which has sidelined him for the past four games, during Friday's press conference.
"It’s one of those deals where we thought he’d be back a little quicker, and then as the injury goes on we’re not going to push it to where he’s not out," Oats said. "So, I don’t know. We play at night tomorrow, so I think he'll get a workout in tomorrow morning. See how he feels. He’s not a for sure. He’s not in. He’ll probably be listed as questionable would be my guess.”
Oats also explained that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, could sit out for the rest of the season.
"But we’re leaning towards keeping him on the redshirt," Oats said. "I think what’s right by him if his knees don’t get to 100 percent here really quick, and we’re going to be at the halfway point in conference play a week from tomorrow. For him only to play half the conference games would be… I don’t know if that’s fair to him to be honest with you."
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.