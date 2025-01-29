Alabama Basketball vs. Mississippi State Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will play its eighth SEC matchup of the regular season on the road against No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Questionable
Mississippi State Initial Availability Report: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Kanye Clary –– Out
Prior to the initial availability report, Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided a relatively positive update on Reid's lower-body injury, which has sidelined him for the past four games, during Tuesday's press conference.
“Derrion Reid’s been going more and more,” Oats said. “He’s probably questionable until game day, but he did more in practice these last two days than he’s done up to this point. I’m not the trainer and I don’t make these decisions, but he looked pretty good to me. If he does get the clearance to finally go, we’ll have 10 healthy available players for us.”
Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, could sit out for the rest of the season.
"But we’re leaning towards keeping him on the redshirt," Oats said. "I think what’s right by him if his knees don’t get to 100 percent here really quick, and we’re going to be at the halfway point in conference play a week from tomorrow. For him only to play half the conference games would be… I don’t know if that’s fair to him to be honest with you."
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.