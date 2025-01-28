Nate Oats Provides Update on Derrion Reid Ahead of Mississippi State Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For the past few press conferences, Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats has given a not-so-optimistic answer to the questions regarding the health status of freshman forward Derrion Reid.
Reid has missed the Crimson Tide's last four games and Oats listed him as questionable each time before he was downgraded to out.
Oats said on Jan. 24 that Reid wasn't able to be "full-go" at practice just yet––which forced him to miss the LSU game––but he provided a somewhat positive update for the former McDonald's All-American ahead of Wednesday night's road matchup against No. 14 Mississippi State.
“Derrion Reid’s been going more and more,” Oats said during Tuesday's press conference. “He’s probably questionable until game day, but he did more in practice today than he’s done up to this point. I’m not the trainer and I don’t make these decisions, but he looked pretty good to me. If he does get the clearance to finally go, we’ll have 10 healthy available players for us.”
Reid has three starts in 15 games this season and is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Prior to the initial LSU availability report, which listed Reid as questionable, Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke about Reid's lower-body injury.
"It’s one of those deals where we thought he’d be back a little quicker, and then as the injury goes on we’re not going to push it to where he’s not out," Oats said. "So, I don’t know. We play at night tomorrow, so I think he'll get a workout in tomorrow morning. See how he feels. He’s not a for sure. He’s not in. He’ll probably be listed as questionable would be my guess.”
It now appears that not rushing Reid back has worked in the Crimson Tide's favor. Again, he is still listed as questionable for tomorrow night's game, but the same thing probably won't be said about Alabama's next matchup after the Bulldogs.
Alabama has gone 3-1 in Reid's absence with the loss coming against Ole Miss.