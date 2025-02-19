Alabama Starter Listed as Questionable for Missouri Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will play its 13th SEC matchup of the regular season on the road against No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Doubtful
- Clifford Omoruyi –– Questionable
Missouri Initial Availability Report: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Trent Burns –– Out
Omoruyi's presence on the availability report comes as a bit of a surprise as Oats didn't mention anything about a setback for the Alabama center on Tuesday. Omoruyi tied for a season-high 25 minutes of action against Auburn on Saturday.
Reid was out for the Arkansas and Texas matchups before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn. However, he only played for four minutes. Oats said during Tuesday's press conference that Reid, who played has been dealing with a hamstring injury.
"It's one of those things you don't want to bring back too early," Oats said. "We thought we rested him well enough but it kind of flared up again. He played limited minutes against Auburn. He's been out of practice and being checked with MRIs. He had his third one in the last few weeks again this morning.
"I think he'll probably be listed as doubtful based on not practicing yesterday and today. Hopefully the MRI shows up clean. Maybe swelling or inflammation or whatever it is goes out and he'll be able to go."
Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, will very likely sit out for the rest of the season.
"But we’re leaning towards keeping him on the redshirt," Oats said. "I think what’s right by him if his knees don’t get to 100 percent here really quick, and we’re going to be at the halfway point in conference play a week from tomorrow. For him only to play half the conference games would be… I don’t know if that’s fair to him to be honest with you."
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.