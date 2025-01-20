Alabama Coach Nate Oats Updates Status of Derrion Reid for Vanderbilt Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— When the No. 4 Alabama men's basketball team takes the floor against Vanderbilt on Tuesday evening, it could potentially have some reinforcements.
Freshman forward Derrion Reid has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury and was downgraded from questionable to out in the leadup to last Saturday's 102-97 Crimson Tide win over Kentucky. Reid averages just over eight points and three rebounds per game.
"He's doing more and more every day," head coach Nate Oats said. "He's antsy to play, but again, we're not gonna be stupid [and] bring him back too early." Oats added Reid will probably be questionable again for the matchup with the Commodores.
Oats said the keys for Reid to be playing his best are explosiveness, athleticism and attacking the rim. He noted that the injury is one wherein rushing the player back from it could have season-altering implications in terms of lingering effects. Losing him for any extended period would have a significant impact on the campaign as a whole.
"With the way he plays... he's just not gonna be great if he's got a lingering injury that keeps him from being explosive," Oats said, noting he'd like to see Reid "flying around.".
It was previously Oats' hope that if Reid did not end up playing Saturday (which he didn't), he could come back this week. He also did not play against Ole Miss last Tuesday, but saw 15 minutes of action against then-10th ranked Texas A&M on Jan. 11. Reid scored 11 points and grabbed two rebounds in that game.