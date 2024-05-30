Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Withdraws from NBA Draft
Alabama basketball has received an expected, but welcomed boost as forward Jarin Stevenson has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore season.
Stevenson declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility on April 30, and was able to go through the valuable NBA Draft process, including partaking in the G League Elite Camp and completing workouts with various teams in order to get feedback on his game.
At 6-foot-11 and with a capable 3-point shot, Stevenson has the size and skillset that projects well into today's NBA, he will just need to refine his game at the collegiate level to get there. He was one of the youngest players in college basketball last season, being only 18 years old after skipping his senior year of high school and reclassifying.
Stevenson will plug in immediately as key frontcourt depth for the Crimson Tide this upcoming season, and should be able to improve on his 5.3 points per game average as well as his 31.7 percent clip from deep after another season of acclimation to the college game.
There was a chance he could compete for a starting spot, but after Grant Nelson's return for his final season and the addition of Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi via the transfer portal, it looks like Stevenson will likely come off the bench come November. But whether he starts or not, he has the potential to make a great impact for Nate Oats and his loaded 2024-25 squad, as his return fills the roster's final open scholarship.
