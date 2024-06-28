Alabama Guard Aaron Estrada Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal With The Detroit Pistons
Alabama guard Aaron Estrada has signed an Exibit-10 contract with the Detroit Pistons as an undrafted free agent after not being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, per a report from Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.
On an Exibit-10 contract, Estrada will play for the Pistons Summer League team where he could earn a two-way contract. Detroit will maintain his G-League rights if he's not moved to a two-way contract.
While on a two-way, players can play in up to 50 regular season NBA games, or play as little as zero, at the discretion of the franchise. Players on two-way deals earned a salary of $559,782 during the 2023-24 season, half of the rookie minimum.
Estrada played his fifth season of college basketball at Alabama in 2023-24 after transferring from Hofstra. He started all 34 games for the Crimson Tide, averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while being one of the leading catalysts for Alabama's first run to the Final Four in school history.
Estrada proved to not only have a knack for scoring, especially in isolation, but was also one of the best passers in the SEC, ranking third in the conference in assists per game.
Estrada put together his most complete performance of the season in late February against Ole Miss, scoring 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists, joining Kira Lewis Jr. and Roy Rogers as the only three players in school history to record a triple double.