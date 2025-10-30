Alabama Guard Will be on Minutes Restriction Against North Dakota
Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. ruptured his Achilles early in the season and unofficially received a medical redshirt. The graduate guard started several games during the 2023-24 Final Four season and his elite shooting from deep played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide's historic success.
Wrightsell has worked relentlessly to return to the court and he was able to play against Furman in the road exhibition win on Oct. 6. He scored 12 points on 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 5 from deep and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, while also contributing two assists and a steal in a little over 15 minutes.
Wrightsell averaged 25.8 minutes per game last season before his injury and 23.6 minutes in 2023-24. He was on minutes restriction against the Paladins, and Alabama head coach Nate Oats told reporters on Thursday that this will be the case once again during the Crimson Tide's season opener at home against North Dakota on Nov. 3.
"Trelly's first action was against Furman, I thought he looked pretty good," Oats said. "He didn't shoot it great, he hit the one deep, but I just think getting him more game reps, even if he's a little limited on a minutes restriction, hopefully we can get him maybe by the St. John's game of just being full-go.
"It was good to get him in against Furman, he'll obviously get a decent amount of minutes provided the next couple of days practice goes well. We'll keep working him in. ... In the Furman game, he was at 16 minutes, we got him right to there. We'll increase it some from there, but he won't be full-go.
"Hopefully whatever his restriction is will be about what he would have played anyways in that game. He may look like he's not on a restriction, but [Alabama trainer] Clarke [Holter] will let me know the day before where he's at. Clarke's been good at all of that stuff."
Oats explained that Wrightsell will have "a big role" this season, but he's currently unsure about his options for the starting lineup ahead of the opener. Oats also said he'll have a better idea of if/when Wrightsell will start "once we get everyone healthy." The head coach is referring to transfer guard Jalil Bethea, who sustained a foot injury during a practice in mid-September.
“Jalil’s rehab is coming along but he won’t be ready for a while," Oats said. "I think next week we’re going to get new scans and see where everything stands on his foot. We don’t have an answer really on him right now. But everybody else is healthy, which is a good thing to be at this point in the year."