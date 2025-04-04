Alabama Lands Taylor Bol Bowen From Transfer Portal
Alabama landed a commitment from the transfer portal in former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen.
"NEWS: Florida State transfer Taylor Bol Bowen has committed to Alabama, his agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation told ESPN," Givony wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "The 6-foot-10, former Top-100 recruit averaged 8 points, 5.2 rebounds per game, shooting 41% for 3 this season."
Bol Bowen is the Crimson Tide's second addition from the transfer portal, as former Bucknell center Noah Williamson was the first member on Monday evening––less than 24 hours after his visit to Tuscaloosa. Bol Bowen will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season.
Bol Bowen and Williamson are big steps in the right direction for the Crimson Tide frontcourt as it'll lose starting forward Grant Nelson and starting center Clifford Omoruyi this offseason as they are both out of eligibility.
In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles. Florida State struggled a bit this season as it finished with a record of 17-15, including a rough 8-12 stretch in ACC play.
The 6-foot-10, 205-pounder from Jericho, Vt., was a 4-star recruit ranked as the No. 110 prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 25 power forward, per 247 Sports.
Besides 7-foot Williamson, Alabama forwards Aiden Sherrell and Jarin Stevenson are the next tallest current players on the Crimson Tide as they stand at 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-11 respectively. Sherrell was Omoruyi's primary backup this season.