Alabama Releases Statement Regarding Aden Holloway's Arrest

Alabama basketball standout Aden Holloway was arrested on Monday morning, and was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search of a residence in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East and recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. He was transported to Tuscaloosa County jail on Monday morning and his bond was set at $5,000 before being bonded out at 10:45 a.m. CT.

The University of Alabama released a statement on Monday at 4:40 p.m. CT regarding Holloway.

“The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information," the statement read. "The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

Holloway was named to the All-SEC Third Team on March 9. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

This news comes just four days before 4-seed Alabama takes on 13-seed Hofstra in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Holloway's availability for March Madness is unknown at this time, but based on UA's statement, it's not likely that he plays on Friday in Tampa.

Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:

1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)

1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16

1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32

1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight

2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16

2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four

2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight

2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD

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