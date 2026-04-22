Details for Nate Oats' Historic Contract Extension Revealed

Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats signed a contract extension on April 5. However, the full details of the deal were unknown.

That is until today, as the University of Alabama Board of Trustees compensation committee approved his new salary on Wednesday afternoon.

Oats has a six-year extension that will go through the 2031-32 season. The 51-year-old will have an average annual salary of $7.25 million. His previous deal ran through March 2030 and was set to pay him $6.02 million in 2026-27 and $6.275 million on average. The buyout with be $15 million through March 2027 and then $12 million through March 28.

This new deal makes him the fourth-highest paid college basketball coach in the country, according to USA Today. Only trailing Kansas' Bill Self ($8.85 million per year), UConn's Dan Hurley ($8 million) and Arkansas' John Calipari ($7.75 million). He's just ahead of Michigan State's Tom Izzo ($7.2 million).

“I am blessed and honored for the opportunity to continue as the head coach of the men’s basketball program at the University of Alabama,” Oats said in a press release. “President Mohler, Chancellor Trant, the entire Board of Trustees and our athletics director Greg Byrne have been tremendously supportive and provided us the resources to compete for championships each and every year. We have enjoyed tremendous success during our seven years at Alabama, and we look forward to building on that for many years to come.”

“Coach Oats has done an incredible job with our men’s basketball team over the last seven seasons,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in the press release. “We appreciate his commitment to Alabama and look forward to continued success under his leadership. Thank you to President Mohler, Chancellor Trant and our Board of Trustees for their approval in this process.”

Oats has acquired Alabama's most NCAA Tournament wins and victories over AP Top 25 opponents. Additionally, the Crimson Tide has had an AP All-American on its roster five times during his tenure. Alabama accomplished this just eight times before Oats' arrival.

And if those numbers don't convince you, here's a stat regarding Alabama's March Madness success since the NCAA Tournament increased to 64 teams in 1985:

Before Oats (35 years):

Alabama Reaches Sweet 16: six times

Alabama Reaches Elite Eight: one time

Alabama Reaches Final Four: zero times

With Oats (seven years):

Alabama Reaches Sweet 16: five times

Alabama Reaches Elite Eight: two times

Alabama Reaches Final Four: one time

In addition to Oats, Alabama assistant Preston Murphy received a two-year contract through the April 30, 2028. He'll be making $950,000 per year. This is his second extension in as many years, as he received one in March 2025 that was set to pay him $675,000 annually through April 2027.

"He's really the one managing the roster, putting it together for next year," Oats said before facing Duke in the 2025 Elite Eight. "I think he's the best recruiter in the country. Alabama is showing that they're going to put the resources into being an elite basketball program.

"We need to keep Preston around. He's highly sought after across the country and likes the Alabama family, likes it here. We wanted to make sure we kept him here, so that was big that we got that done. I've known him a long time. It's a pleasure for me to get the opportunity to actually work with him... I love working with him. I'm glad the school values him like I do, and it's good to have him around with us proving forward."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.