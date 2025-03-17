Alabama Women's Basketball Draws 5-Seed For NCAA Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama women's basketball program is going dancing for the third consecutive season under head coach Kristy Curry. The Crimson Tide saw its name selected as one of the 5-seeds and is sent to College Park as part of the Birmingham bracket.
The Crimson Tide is sent to College Park where they'll face 12 -seed Green Bay Phoenix on Saturday March 22. 4-seed Maryland plays host of opening two rounds and they'll take on 13-seed Norfolk State in the opposite matchup.
Alabama finished its season 23-8 and its 10-6 SEC record was good for sixth in the conference standings. The Crimson Tide enters the NCAA Tournament on a two-game losing streak as they fell to Oklahoma in the regular season finale and was one-and-done at the SEC Tournament losing to Florida.
Curry takes her Crimson Tide program to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time and it'll be her 13th overall endeavor with March Madness, leading Texas Tech and Purdue to the postseason in her previous stops.
This story will be updated.