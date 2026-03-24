How Sweet it is, Alabama Still Dancing in the NCAA Tournament on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we've returned from Tampa and discuss Alabama's Round of 32 victory over Texas Tech. Ferndandez offers apologies for his incorrect takes on the Crimson Tide's ceiling, while Gaither issues an apology to a player who stepped up this weekend. The show spends most of its time on basketball, but transitions to football at the end to talk about potential future All-Americans on the Alabama roster.

The program opens with Fernandez apologizing and owning his incorrect take as Alabama in fact, did, make the Sweet 16. Fernandez discusses the Crimson Tide draw and highlights how well the program played in two consecutive games while giving his props to Nate Oats and Labaron Philon for leading the team into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

We break down Alabama's 90-65 win over Texas Tech and discuss Latrell Wrightsell and Houston Mallette's leadership before Gaither gives his own apology to Noah Williamson.

The program takes a turn at the end and moves to discuss Alabama football as Dax left a voicemail on future All-Americans on the Alabama roster. Which Crimson Tide cornerback is more likely to earn recognition, Zabien Brown or Dijon Lee?

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