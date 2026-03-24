Alabama Women's Basketball Eliminated By Louisville in Round of 32: Roll Call

For the third straight season, Alabama women's basketball falls one game short of the Sweet 16.

The Crimson Tide was eliminated by Louisville 69-68 in the Round of 32 to end what, at one point, looked to be an extremely promising season.

Alabama held a one-point lead at halftime thanks to four first-half threes from freshman Ace Austin. The Cardinals pulled ahead in the third, taking a seven-point lead entering the final quarter, where Alabama tried to claw back but ultimately fell short. Karly Weathers hit three clutch fourth-quarter threes, including one to cut the deficit to one in the final seconds. Louisville was fouled and missed two free throws, but with no timeouts remaining, Alabama had to throw up a full court prayer that was not answered.

The loss marks the end of the careers of seniors Weathers and Jessica Timmons.

"Just really proud of our team. Obviously, there's a lot of emotion and a lot of tears, but I couldn't be prouder of everything that this group has done all year long," head coach Kristy Curry said. "In a year where we weren't supposed to be in this position, they found a way to embrace the hard with just grit, love and gratitude. These two [Karly Weathers and Jessica Timmons] are really special... Just what they've done for our program. Hopefully, they're going to understand one day that they did it the right way, and they sure left it a lot better than they found it. I'm really proud of them."

"Coach Kristy just made it feel like home... this has been four of the greatest years of my life."



Karly Weathers opens up about what #Alabama has meant to her after the Tide's Round of 32 loss to Louisville. Worth the listen.#RollTide | @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/hyNqfmTu2t — Jacob Morris (@JacobMorrisTV) March 23, 2026

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Alabama baseball swept Florida over the weekend in a much-needed performance that could mark a turning point for a season that had previously underwhelmed. Tyler Fay and Brady Neal were both recognized with Player of the Week awards following career weekends.

Fay made history on Friday, becoming the first Alabama pitcher to throw a nine-inning no-hitter in 84 years. His 132 pitch-outing earned him D1Baseball's Golden Spikes Player of the Week Award. The Nebraskan was also named SEC Pitcher of the Week, a surprise to nobody. Fay is the first Alabama player to win the award since it was created in 2018.

Neal has been the most improved batter on the team this season and was named SEC Player of the Week after recording 11 RBI over the three-game series. He saved his best performance for Sunday, when he drove in seven runs with two swings of the bat. Neal hit an emotionally charged grand slam in the sixth inning of Alabama's 14-7 win following Justin Lebron getting hit by a pitch. He followed that up with a bases-clearing three-RBI double in the seventh to officially blow the game open.

Alabama entered the Baseball America top-25 for the first time this season, and now has real momentum entering a massive home series this weekend against an elite Auburn team.

🚨 NEW NCAA TOP 25 🚨



UCLA's run at No. 1 continues and three new teams join the rankings.



Full breakdown: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/9fIjEfXHHx — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 23, 2026

Collin Sexton scored 25 points to lead the Bulls to a 132-124 win over the Rockets, continuing a stretch of some of the best basketball he has played since his time in Cleveland. JD Davison is on Houston's roster but did not play.

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday results:

Women's basketball: Louisville 69, Alabama 68

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday schedule:

Baseball vs. Austin Peay, Toyota Field, Huntsville, Ala., 6.pm. CT, SEC Network+

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener:

165 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 24, 1939: Three Alabama football players (Pig Davis, Bobby Wood and Elwood Gerber), walking down the streets of Tuscaloosa, were cornered by a radio announcer conducting a quiz for his sizable audience. When asked who first said "Go West young man, go West"? Davis immediately answered "Horace Greeley." When he asked Wood how many keys does a standard typewriter have? Wood correctly said, "42." Last, the announcer asked Gerber, "What's the name of a full-grown sardine?" Without hesitation, Gerber said, "A herring." The announcer seems both flustered and amazed with the ease they answered the questions. – Bryant Museum

March 24, 2019: Alabama and basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways after settling on an amicable buyout of Johnson’s contract. The team missed the NCAA Tournament and despite being a top seed in the NIT was bounced in the first round. Johnson went 75-62 overall, 34-38 in Southeastern Conference play.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I always wished I had an opportunity to work with him. Maybe I could have learned something." Bobby Bowden on Nick Saban

We'll Leave You With This:

Labaron Philon puts a March Madness flag around his back to be “like Batman”… then proceeds to call Houston Mallette “Bruce Wayne” pic.twitter.com/E9tG0tVnfq — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 23, 2026

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