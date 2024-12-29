Bama Central

BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 105, South Dakota State 82

The Crimson Tide picked up its eleventh win of the season and remained unbeaten at home in an offensive showcase against the Jackrabbits.

Mason Woods

Dec 29, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts to a play against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Crimson Tide put together one of its most impressive offensive performances of the season on Sunday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum, taking down South Dakota State 105-82.

From the tip, Alabama was firing from beyond the arc, finishing the game with a whopping 55 three point attempts. Former Auburn Tiger Aden Holloway lead the way scoring for the Tide, ending with 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting with eight triples. Labaron Philon and Mark Sears also combined for 41 points on 14-of-28 shooting.

Grant Nelson was also a force on the offensive end, adding 17 points of his own to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Defensively, the Tide struggled once more with a strong inside presence, allowing senior Jackrabbits center Oscar Cluff to finish with a 21 point, 15 rebound double-double.

With non-conference play officially wrapped up, Alabama moves into what will be one of the toughest conference schedules in the nation. The SEC, as a whole this season, is 171-23 and currently has 10 teams in the AP top-25. The Tide takes on 12th ranked Oklahoma at home to start the conference schedule in January 4th at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Mason Woods and Joe Gaither share their instant thoughts and takeaways after the Crimson Tide's victory over South Dakota State in Alabama's final non-conference matchup.

