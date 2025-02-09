BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 85, Arkansas 81
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.–– Alabama proved it has multiple ways to win in Saturday night's victory at Arkansas. The Crimson Tide led by as much as 18 with eight minutes left, but that lead shrunk to three points with under a minute left.
The Crimson Tide was able to hang on for the 85-81 win inside Bud Walton Arena. It was just the eighth time Alabama has ever won a game at Arkansas.
Alabama had 56 points in the paint compared to Arkansas' 36. The Crimson Tide did not attempt a non-rim 2-point shot according to head coach Nate Oats.
"We're aggressively driving to the rim," Oats said after the game. "We're getting right at the front of the rim. And when they're not giving up 3s, and the lane's open, we'll get down the hill and go to the rim."
Oats' teams are known for making 3s, but the Crimson Tide only shot 5-of-19 from the 3-point line on Saturday night. Alabama had four players finish in double figures, with Mouhamed Dioubate having a big second half with 14 total points.
The Alabama head coach was "irritated" with the way his team closed out the game, but he was overall pleased with a road win that moves the Tide into a tie for first place in the SEC to remain in control of its own destiny for a regular season crown.
