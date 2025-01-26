BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 80, LSU 73
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It's not very often that a team's leading scorer sits on the bench for the entire second half of a close game barring injury. But that's exactly what happened in No. 4 Alabama's 80-73 win over LSU inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night.
After being held scoreless in the first half, Alabama guard Mark Sears did not play in the second half. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats did not want to comment on the specific reason, but instead said they decided to play the players that were going to give them the best chance to win the game.
And Alabama (17-3, 6-1 SEC) was able to hang on for a win over LSU (12-7, 1-5 SEC.) The Tigers haven't had a ton of success early on in SEC play, but showed a lot of fight against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Oats was impressed with what Matt McMahon was able to do with his team.
"Only had one conference win and to get his guys ready to go, a lot of credit to them, a lot of credit ot the players, a lot of credit to the staff," Oats said. "A lot of credit to them. We've got to get our offense better."
Overall, Oats was pleased with Alabama's improvements in the second half, especially on the defensive end, as the Crimson Tide picked up its sixth SEC win.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Hunter De Siver and Will Miller share their final thoughts and takeaways from the court in Coleman Coliseum after Alabama's 80-73 win over LSU.
