BamaCentral Courtside: No. 5 Florida 99, No. 7 Alabama Basketball 94
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 7 Alabama men's basketball team had a big game on its hands Wednesday night against No. 5 Florida. Instead of a big home win to send off its departing seniors, the Crimson Tide fell 99-94 to the Gators.
The rebounding game told a story in itself (Alabama lost it 50-35). The Gators, a bona fide national title contender, commanded that area. In a five-point game, that can be chalked up as a potential explanation for losing when it comes to the team that's on the wrong end of it.
The Crimson Tide did end up making one more three-pointer than Florida (24-6, 13-4 SEC), connecting on several in the game's final stages. It was too little, too late. The Gators' control in the paint and big second-half leads proved to be enough.
Alabama trailed by just one at the half but found itself in double-digit holes on multiple occasions in the game's last 20 minutes. The Crimson Tide has had lackluster showings on its home floor this season, but regardless of the setting of the game, that's a tough ask to come back from.
Now, entering the SEC Tournament having lost four of six games, Alabama (23-7, 12-5 SEC) is going to have to find a way to respond to adversity. This is not unfamiliar, as the 2023-24 Final Four team entered the NCAA Tournament on an identical slide.
The Crimson Tide still clinched a double bye in the SEC Tournament in Nashville with No.15 Missouri's loss to Oklahoma. Therefore, though Wednesday's loss severely hampered Alabama's now incredibly limited hopes for a No. 1 seed, it was still not worst-case scenario in the conference picture.
