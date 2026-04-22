What Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Roster Looks Like After Transfer Portal Closes

It hasn't even been three weeks since the National Championship, but the foundation for college basketball's 2026-27 season is already being laid.

Monday was the final day that players could enter the transfer portal after a two-week period that saw thousands of athletes move on from their programs.

After reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal: forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell, plus guards Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah. Additionally, guard Labaron Philon Jr. and forward Amari Allen each declared for the 2026 NBA Draft.

That said, the Crimson Tide gained four players from the transfer portal, and now that the deadline to enter it has passed, Alabama could have five returners from this past season. This is on top of the three freshmen coming to Tuscaloosa this summer.

Players can still transfer in, withdraw from the NBA Draft (deadline is June 13) and high school prospects are still able to commit to programs. But if the 2026-27 season starts today, here's what head coach Nate Oats' roster would look like:

The Returners

Aden Holloway *pending legal matter*

Holloway would not play if the season started today and it's unknown at this time if he'll play at all. He was suspended by Oats on March 16, as the guard was arrested that morning and removed from campus after being charged with first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp. He was indicted by a grand jury on April 2 and his arraignment is set for June 16.

Should Holloway be able to return, he'd indisputedly be Alabama's top scoring and playmaking option. The All-SEC Third Team member closed the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

Preston Murphy Jr.

Murphy served as a walk-on for a good chunk of the season. The son of Alabama assistant Preston Murphy Sr. appeared in eight games, averaging 1.9 minutes. He mostly came in during the final moments of blowouts, but there were a couple of occasions where Oats subbed him in for more defensive intensity.

London Jemison *re-signed on April 18*

The 6-foot-8 forward is the only one to officially announce his return to the Crimson Tide thus far. He finished his freshman campaign averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks in 15.7 minutes per contest. He started in 13 of 33 games played, but that number should skyrocket in 2026-27. He often resided in the corner spots of the floor for catch-and-shoot opportunities, but his role should increase greatly.

Keitenn Bristow

The 6-foot-10 forward's 2025-26 season ended after 10 appearances. He was dealing with a multitude of setbacks, but a leg injury after the Texas loss on Jan. 10 proved to be long-term. Bristow averaged 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 12.6 minutes per contest. There's a good chance that Bristow receives a medical redshirt, meaning he'd be a redshirt sophomore next season.

Collins Onyejiaka

The 6-foot-11 center's collegiate career got off on the wrong foot, as he was declared "out indefinitely" due to a heart condition on Nov. 12 — two games into the season. He scored his first collegiate points in the season opener against North Dakota and also grabbed five rebounds in six minutes. In four minutes against St. John's, he had one rebound. Like Bristow, it's very likely that Onyejiaka will be granted a medical redshirt, meaning he'd be a redshirt freshman for 2026-27.

The Transfers

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward/center averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in the 16.3 minutes per game this past season. Garrison will mostly reside in the paint next season, as he's attempted 57 three-pointers (16 makes — 28.1 percent) in 103 career contests. Prior to his time with the Wildcats, the former McDonald's All-American was named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Oklahoma.

The forward spent his freshman season averaging 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 20.2 minutes per contest. He was a 4-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi in the class of 2025. Standing at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, he'll be a quality addition to Alabama's frontcourt, as he had two blocks in 10 of his 18 SEC games. His paint instincts also helped him grab at least eight rebounds six times.

The small forward redshirted as an early enrollee with the Wolfpack this past season. That said, he will have a full four years of eligibility when he arrives in Alabama. The 6-foot-8, 190-pounder is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and was a 4-star recruit at IMG Academy, where he became ranked as the No. 59 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-11, 225-pound big man averaged 14.7 points on 54.7 percent from the field — the best mark in the Mountain West — and 40.9 percent from deep with the Broncos last season. In 32 games (30 starts), Fielder also averaged 5.7 rebounds, including 1.8 offensive, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest. His efforts helped him land a spot on the All-Mountain West Second Team.

The Freshmen

Bouie, who signed with Alabama last November, is the No. 33 prospect on the ESPN 100 list. The 6-foot-6, 170-pound SPIRE Academy standout from Geneva, Ohio, is the 13th-ranked player at his position and the second-best athlete in his state.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound standout from Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md., is ranked as a consensus 4-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 18 prospect nationally, the No. 6 small forward and the No. 2 recruit in the state, per 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder from Southeastern Prep is ranked as the No. 21 prospect nationally, the No. 7 small forward and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida, per 247 Sports. The McDonald's All-American is the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, who was in the league for 14 years.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of April 22

G Aden Holloway

G Preston Murphy Jr.

W Jaxon Richardson

W Qayden Samuels

W Tarris Bouie

F London Jemison

F Keitenn Bristow

F Cole Cloer

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming

C/F Brandon Garrison

C/F Drew Fielder

C Collins Onyejiaka

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