Former Alabama Basketball Player Hospitalized From 'Serious' Car Accident
Former Alabama and current Kennesaw State men's basketball guard Davin Cosby Jr. was involved in a serious car accident on July 13 that required two emergency surgeries.
The surgeries were successful, but now Cosby, who transferred and signed with the Owls in April after spending last season at Wake Forest, has a long recovery ahead of him. Neither the specifics of his injury nor his status for next season are known at this time.
Cosby's family started a GoFundMe to ease the financial setbacks of hospital bills, medical expenses, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, travel, accommodations, meals and lost wages during his mother's essential time off.
Here's more of the statement from his GoFundMe, which has a goal of $40,000 raised and currently sits at roughly $8,500 at the time of this writing:
"Davin has always embodied resilience, discipline and determination both on and off the court. Now, he needs the unwavering support of his community more than ever.
"His devoted mother has paused her work to be by his side throughout recovery, providing vital care, encouragement, and emotional strength. She is self-employed and has halted her business to care for her son.
"Your contribution—no matter what the size—can make a meaningful IMPACT. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign and lifting Davin up in your thoughts means the world to the Cosby family.
"Let's come together to support Davin Cosby Jr. on his journey back to health and back to the basketball court. Thank You for your generosity, prayers and encouragement."
The guard only played eight minutes per game with the Crimson Tide in 2023-24 and averaged 3.6 points. In his sophomore year with Wake Forest, he increased his scoring numbers to 5.6, however, his minutes were doubled in 17 games (nine starts).
As previously stated, Cosby transferred to Kennesaw State this offseason, which is led by head coach and former Alabama assistant Antoine Pettway. Alabama is scheduled to face the Owls on Dec. 21 in Huntsville, Alabama.