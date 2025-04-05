Four Alabama Basketball Players Officially Returning to Crimson Tide Next Season
Alabama men's basketball and Yea Alabama, the Crimson Tide's NIL collective, announced four players who will be returning to the program next season.
Guards Aden Holloway, Houston Mallette, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and forward Aiden Sherrell are running it back at Alabama in 2025-26
It's worth mentioning that potential forwards Jarin Stevenson and Derrion Reid and guard Labaron Philon were not included in this group as all four returners were announced at the same time. Philon could declare for the NBA Draft after a stellar freshman season.
Aden Holloway
The sophomore guard transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn this past offseason knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.
Houston Mallette
The graduate guard initially joined forward/guard Naas Cunningham (who recently entered the portal) as the other Alabama redshirt, but that changed once guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. ruptured his Achilles on Nov. 30. Mallette filled Wrightsell's spot on the roster, but was back on the redshirt after six games due to lingering knee injuries.
Aiden Sherrell
The Tide's second McDonald's All-American freshman played the fewest minutes per game (8.8) with Alabama this season, but showed some positive signs as a stretch big in numerous games. Sherrell was the backup for starting center Clifford Omoruyi, but he no longer has eligibility. In other words, an increased role is very likely should Sherrell remain with the Crimson Tide.
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
As previously stated, Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles early in the season and unofficially received a medical redshirt. The graduate guard started several games during the 2023-24 Final Four season and his elite shooting from deep played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide's historic success.
