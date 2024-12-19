Grant Nelson Shines in Homecoming Win Over North Dakota
No. 6 Alabama men's basketball narrowly escaped North Dakota with a 97-90 road win on Wednesday evening.
While the ride to the home of the Fighting Hawks was over 1,300 miles away, it's less than 100 miles from Alabama forward Grant Nelson's hometown of Devils Lake. Nelson detailed during Tuesday's press conference how excited he was to return to North Dakota and that he was given a separate web link from the rest of the team to invite significantly more family and friends than usual.
"I just felt so much love," Nelson said when his name was announced as the starting lineups were read. "It's great to play in front of these people who have supported me and I'm just super grateful for this experience, for the coaching staff scheduling this game and just giving these guys a show tonight."
Nelson played in front of a fanbase he was and still is somewhat attached to. That said, he played at North Dakota State for three years before transferring to Alabama before last season and put up the "Roll Herd" with his arms and pointed to the stands during the game when fans were chanting "UND."
Nelson tied with Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears for the team-lead in points at halftime with eight. However, like the rest of the Crimson Tide's offense, Nelson shined in the second half and finished the game with 23 points, with 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. His point total tied for a season-high, and his rebound and block numbers each tied for his second-best performance.
Some of these numbers stem from clutch time as Nelson scored four points and secured three rebounds in the game's final 90 seconds to ensure he left his home state with a win. To no one's surprise, he was also named tonight's Hard Hat winner for scoring the most blue-collar points, which measures his all-around hustle.
As the score suggests, this was far from an easy victory as Alabama often trailed throughout the game, but pulled away late. Nelson warned the team before the game that it would be tougher than expected. This was especially apparent in Summit League leading scorer and North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff, who dropped 40 points.
"We played awful, pretty much the whole game," Nelson said. “We came in, we didn’t take these guys seriously. I was telling them, this is a big game on their home court. We’ve got to take these guys serious. They’re playing for a lot...Can't sleep on those North Dakota boys, they can really hoop.
"I've known [Eaglestaff] for a while, I played him when he was here and I was at North Dakota State. I knew he was a great player and our scouting report was pretty much around him...He'll make a lot of money playing basketball. I think we let ourselves down, we've got a lot to learn, watch video and see what we can do better."
The Crimson Tide will get a chance to show some improvement at home for its next game against Kent State on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. CT.