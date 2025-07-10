How to Watch: Former Alabama Players at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas
The NBA 2K26 Summer League tips off on Thursday in Las Vegas as hundreds of players will strive for two-way deals, a spot on the main roster or even a place in the starting five. Every team will play four games over the next week before a playoff format takes place from July 18-20.
Alabama has eight former standouts who aim to impress team scouts during the Summer League, including four rookies. The following Crimson Tide products are competing: Mark Sears (Milwaukee Bucks), Grant Nelson (Brooklyn Nets), Clifford Omoruyi (Toronto Raptors), Chris Youngblood (Oklahoma City Thunder), Aaron Estrada (Memphis Grizzlies), Jaden Shackelford (Golden State Warriors), Josh Primo (Chicago Bulls) and Kira Lewis (Miami Heat).
Games between former Alabama players happen multiple times every week in the NFL, and there will be numerous matchups during the NBA 2K26 Summer League. Here's the schedule for every Crimson Tide representative.
All times central
Rookies
Mark Sears, Guard, Milwaukee Bucks
- July 10: vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 12: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 2:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 13: vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 16: vs. Chicago Bulls (Primo) at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Grant Nelson, Forward, Brooklyn Nets
- July 10: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Youngblood) at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 13: vs. Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 15: vs. New York Knicks at 5 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 16: vs. Orlando Magic at 6:30 p.m. on NBA TV
Clifford Omoruyi, Center, Toronto Raptors
- July 11: vs. Chicago Bulls (Primo) at 7 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 13: vs. Orlando Magic at 5 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 15: vs. Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+/ESPN3
- July 17: vs. Golden State Warriors (Shackelford) at 9 p.m. on NBA TV
Chris Youngblood, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder
- July 10: vs. Brooklyn Nets (Nelson) at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 12: vs. Indiana Pacers at 4:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 15: vs. Orlando Magic at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 16: vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV
Entering Year 2
Aaron Estrada, Guard, Memphis Grizzlies
- July 11: vs. Boston Celtics at 3 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 12: vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 15: vs. Golden State Warriors (Shackelford) at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 17: vs. Atlanta Hawks at 5 p.m. on NBA TV
Entering Year 4
Jaden Shackelford, Guard, Golden State Warriors
- July 11: vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 13: vs. Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 15: vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Estrada) at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 17: vs. Toronto Raptors (Omoruyi) at 9 p.m. on NBA TV
Entering Year 5
Josh Primo, Guard, Chicago Bulls
- July 11: vs. Toronto Raptors (Omoruyi) at 7 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 12: vs. Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 14: vs. Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. on ESPNU
- July 16: vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Sears) at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Entering Year 6
Kira Lewis, Guard, Miami Heat
- July 11: vs. Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 13: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 14: vs. Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU
- July 17: vs. Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. on NBA TV
Note: Former Alabama forward Alex Reese was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, meaning he will not play for them in the Summer League.