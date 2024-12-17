Grant Nelson Opens Up About Return to North Dakota
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball will head back on the road for its next game, but it will be a homecoming for one Alabama player.
Forward Grant Nelson grew up less than 100 miles from Grand Forks––the location of the Tide's next game as it'll face North Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Nelson is among several members of the Crimson Tide who didn't start their collegiate career in Tuscaloosa, as he transferred from North Dakota State before the 2023 season. Nelson shined throughout his three years with the Bison, as he landed a spot on the All-Summit League First Team, was on the Summit League All-Defensive Team, and as an underclassman, he won the Summit League Sixth Man of the Year. Additionally, he was named North Dakota Mr. Basketball in 2020 when he was in high school.
Nelson said during Tuesday's press conference that Alabama basketball director of scouting and analytics Adam Bauman was the one who broke the news during the offseason that the Crimson Tide scheduled a road game in his home state.
"I was obviously excited, my parents, my family, especially," Nelson said. "This shows how much this coaching staff cares about the players and I really appreciate that. I know my family does and everyone back in North Dakota is really excited for this one."
When combining the city populations of Grand Forks and Nelson's hometown of Devil Lakes, the total could fill a bit over half of the seats at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That said, Nelson has a ton of people that want to see him in-person for this homecoming game.
"I've got nine siblings, and they all got family," Nelson said. "So it's like a crazy amount of people. [Alabama] gave me a link of my own tickets to send to them, so I'm grateful for that...I could still use tons. There are people asking my parents and people asking everybody, but they treated me well. They gave me a ton. I think I have enough for close family and a lot of people from my hometown."
Nelson revealed that besides North Dakota State, the Fighting Hawks were the only other school to give him a Division I offer. However, his excitement to return stems much further than when he was 17-years-old.
"I always liked their basketball program since I was a kid," Nelson said. "I looked up to those guys that go to their camp all the time and I just have so much love for North Dakota and what they're doing. It's good to go back and to see all the fans, all the people who've supported me my whole career, and it's going to be great to bring the game to them."
The main downside, if any at all for Nelson's return, will be the weather. Obviously the game will be indoors but the team is catching the flight as this article is being written. In other words, the Crimson Tide will spend some time outside before Wednesday night.
"I think one day it's supposed to be like almost zero degrees," Nelson said. "So I told the guys to bring a coat, gloves and whatever they need to stay warm."
But besides that, Nelson doesn't feel any pressure or nerves, as he's "excited" to perform in front of his home state once again.
"I've played a ton at UND, so I'm kind of used to it," Nelson said. "Every time I play there, it's like an hour and a half from my hometown, so there's a lot of my family there. It kind of brings me back to when I did play at North Dakota State. I will have a lot of people from my hometown or people at UND who already knew me there at the game, so I think it's definitely going to be ramped up a little."
Alabama will face North Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.