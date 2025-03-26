Houston Mallette Back With Alabama After 'Significant' Non-Basketball Injury
NEWARK, N.J. –– Although he's redshirting due to lingering knee injuries, Alabama men's basketball guard Houston Mallette has traveled with the Crimson Tide for just about every game this season.
However, Mallette wasn't with Alabama during the SEC Tournament in Nashville and also this past week in Cleveland for the NCAA Tournament. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats shared why ahead of his team's Sweet 16 matchup against BYU.
"Houston had a non-basketball-related injury that kept him at home," Oats said during Wednesday's press conference. "He was unable to travel with us for the first two rounds. He's been with us now. We got him a –– we came right here from Cleveland. We got here Monday, he got here Monday, as well. He took a commercial flight.
"He's one of the best kids I've ever coached in my life. I want him with the program. He wanted to be with us. He just health-wise wasn't able to make the first two rounds. Although he's back with us, he'll be on the bench with us. He's obviously not playing; he's redshirted this year. But he's back with the program. Thanks for asking."
Mallette opened up about his off-the-court injury to BamaOnline on Wednesday in the Prudential Center during the locker room media availability.
Mallette said he had an incident at his home about two weeks ago where he suffered "some significant injuries" to his face, neck and shoulders. He said that his family is with him in Newark but the recovery has been "difficult."
Nevertheless, he is "really excited" to be back with the team and looks forward to continuing to support the Crimson Tide from the sideline.