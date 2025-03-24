How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 6 BYU in Sweet 16
Alabama basketball will face BYU in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The Crimson Tide beat Saint Mary's 80-66 to secure its spot in the Sweet 16. The Cougars are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 11 of their last 12 games under the direction of first-year head coach Kevin Young.
Alabama is trying to reach the Elite Eight for the second straight season under head coach Nate Oats while BYU is attempt to get there for the first time since 1981.
Here's what you need to know about Thursday's matchup:
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU
Who: 2-seed Alabama (27-8) vs. 6-seed BYU (26-9)
When: Thursday, March 27, 6:09 p.m. CT
Where: Newark, New Jersey
TV: CBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the call)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink)
Series history: Alabama leads 1-0
Last meeting: The only meeting between the two teams happened in Brooklyn, New York in Nov. 2018 with Alabama winning 71-59.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide secured a comfortable 80-66 victory over 7-seed Saint Mary's in the Round of 32. Alabama's depth was on display with six players scoring in double figures.
Last time out, BYU: The Cougars knocked off 3-seed Wisconsin in a thrilling 91-89 victory. BYU made 12 3-pointers and was led in scoring by Richie Saunders with 25 points.
Alabama stat leaders:
- Points: Mark Sears (18.8)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.5)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.1)
BYU stat leaders:
- Points: Richie Saunders (16.3)
- Rebounds: Keba Kita (7.9)
- Assists: Egor Demin (5.4)