Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 6 BYU in Sweet 16

Everything you need to know, including game time and TV information as the Crimson Tide and Cougars meet in Newark in the NCAA Tournament.

Katie Windham

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) dribbles in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena.
Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) dribbles in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama basketball will face BYU in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Crimson Tide beat Saint Mary's 80-66 to secure its spot in the Sweet 16. The Cougars are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 11 of their last 12 games under the direction of first-year head coach Kevin Young.

Alabama is trying to reach the Elite Eight for the second straight season under head coach Nate Oats while BYU is attempt to get there for the first time since 1981.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday's matchup:

How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU

Who: 2-seed Alabama (27-8) vs. 6-seed BYU (26-9)

When: Thursday, March 27, 6:09 p.m. CT

Where: Newark, New Jersey

TV: CBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the call)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink)

Series history: Alabama leads 1-0

Last meeting: The only meeting between the two teams happened in Brooklyn, New York in Nov. 2018 with Alabama winning 71-59.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide secured a comfortable 80-66 victory over 7-seed Saint Mary's in the Round of 32. Alabama's depth was on display with six players scoring in double figures.

Last time out, BYU: The Cougars knocked off 3-seed Wisconsin in a thrilling 91-89 victory. BYU made 12 3-pointers and was led in scoring by Richie Saunders with 25 points.

Alabama stat leaders:

  • Points: Mark Sears (18.8)
  • Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.5)
  • Assists: Mark Sears (5.1)

BYU stat leaders:

  • Points: Richie Saunders (16.3)
  • Rebounds: Keba Kita (7.9)
  • Assists: Egor Demin (5.4)

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Basketball