How Labaron Philon Jr., Former Alabama Players Performed in NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League wrapped up on Sunday, and eight former Alabama players competed in Las Vegas over the last two weeks.

The Summer League is a great way for the rookies to get their feet wet and for the more experienced players to get their names out there and impress front offices. Three of the Crimson Tide products are entering their first year of professional basketball, while most of the rest spent this past season in the NBA G League.

Here's a look at how each former Alabama player performed in the 2026 NBA Summer League. The stats below are on a per-game basis.

Note: Grant Nelson was on the Brooklyn Nets' Summer League roster, but the team shut him down before he could play as he's recovering from a procedure on his knee.

Labaron Philon Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

Philon was selected No. 22 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is the first UA product to be drafted since 2023, and it added a tally in two different spots for head coach Nate Oats. The guard is the seventh player drafted under Oats and the fifth first-round pick. The Third Team All-American and All-SEC First Team member became the third player in Alabama history with 700 points in a single season and the 57th with 1,000 career points.

Games: 4

Minutes: 32.0

Points: 18.5

Shooting Splits: .382/.258/.625

Rebounds: 3.5 (0.8 offensive)

Assists: 5.8

Steals: 1.5

Blocks: 0.3

Turnovers: 2.5

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Charlotte Hornets

Wrightsell, who went undrafted in 2026, was the lone 2025-26 Alabama player who was also a member of the 2023-24 Final Four team. He wrapped up his sixth season of basketball, playing three with the Crimson Tide after starting his career with Cal State Fullerton. He was labeled by head coach Nate Oats as a leader of this team on numerous occasions and his early departure from last season following an Achilles rupture gave him a National Championship mentality.

Games: 5

Minutes: 12.1

Points: 3.6

Shooting Splits: .304/.286/.000 (no free-throw attempts)

Rebounds: 1.2 (0.6 offensive)

Assists: 0.8

Steals: 0.4

Blocks: 0.2

Turnovers: 0.6

Houston Mallette, Chicago Bulls

Whenever Mallette, who went undrafted in 2026, was mentioned during a press conference, Oats lit up and gushed over him. The guard was also recognized as a leader and it showed every game via his extreme energy on and off the floor. Like Wrightsell, Mallette's 2024-25 season — his first in Tuscaloosa after three years at Pepperdine — ended early due to knee injuries, and he plays every game as if it's his last.

Games: 3

Minutes: 12.7

Points: 2.3

Shooting Splits: .167/.100/1.000

Rebounds: 3.0 (1.7 offensive)

Assists: 2.0

Steals: None

Blocks: None

Turnovers: 0.3

Charles Bediako, Chicago Bulls

Games: 2

Minutes: 7.7

Points: 3.0

Shooting Splits: .667/.000 (no threes attempted)/1.000

Rebounds: 3.0 (2.0 offensive)

Assists: None

Steals: None

Blocks: None

Turnovers: None

Mark Sears, Denver Nuggets

Games: 4

Minutes: 21.9

Points: 13.5

Shooting Splits: .359/.353/.929

Rebounds: 0.5 (none offensively)

Assists: 3.5

Steals: 1.3

Blocks: 0.3

Turnovers: 1.8

Chris Youngblood, Portland Trail Blazers

Games: 5

Minutes: 21.7

Points: 11.0

Shooting Splits: .367/.233/.875

Rebounds: 3.4 (0.6 offensive)

Assists: 2.6

Steals: 0.6

Blocks: 0.4

Turnovers: 2.0

Alex Reese, Indiana Pacers

Games: 2

Minutes: 8.6

Points: 3.5

Shooting Splits: .429/.200/.000

Rebounds: 0.5 (none offensively

Assists: None

Steals: None

Blocks: None

Turnovers: None

Kira Lewis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers

Games: 2

Minutes: 9.3

Points: 3.5

Shooting Splits: .750/.500/.000 (no free-throw attempts)

Rebounds: None

Assists: 1.0

Steals: 1.0

Blocks: None

Turnovers: 1.0

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