How Nate Oats, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Formed Stronger Relationship Through Adversity

TAMPA, Fla. — Only one scholarship player remains on the Alabama roster from the program’s first Final Four trip just two seasons ago. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. got to experience the extreme highs of that season before tearing his Achilles just eight games into the 2024-25 season, forcing him to miss the rest of the year and consider quitting basketball.

Because of the injury, Wrightsell was able to obtain a medical redshirt and an extra year with the Crimson Tide. Now, the sixth-year guard is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 15.1 points per game for Alabama in the month of February and earning SEC Player of the Week on March 2.

“Trelly’s probably had to fight through more adversity than anybody,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said before Wrightsell’s Senior Day. “The fact that he’s playing his best basketball at the end of his career, at the end of this season after everything he’s gone through, all the injuries he’s had to face. He’s coming back off an Achilles tearing then just having all kind of random stuff he’s had to fight through. I’ve used him as an example. I’ll probably use him as an example for a long time in my coaching career. If you just stick with it, stick with it, be about the right stuff, show up to work every day. We talk about being blue collar–– well as a basketball player, that’s showing up and doing what you’re supposed to do.

“You expect him to be ready to play right away sometime in November, and it just didn’t work out that way with all the injuries. He really didn’t start playing his best basketball till February. Which, he’d have loved to have played great basketball in December and January. God doesn’t always answer our prayers in the way we’d want them answered, and he’s just stuck with it, had a great attitude.”

Wrightsell was not able to play in the Crimson Tide’s season opener against North Dakota as he was still working his way back from injury. He made an immediate impact his first game back with 17 points in Alabama’s win over St. John’s on the road. He has been the Tide’ third-leading scorer behind Labaron Philon Jr. and Aden Holloway with 12.8 points per game.

Oats and Wrightsell developed a deeper relationship over the last year. The two traded Bible verses. Oats would send Wrightsell devotionals about fighting through adversity, and it added a new layer to the relationship between player and coach.

“I’m just grateful for this opportunity to be here and have a coach that cares so deeply about you and will take it to the limits of sending you Bible verses,” Wrightsell said. “Even when you’re at your highest moments, it’s still the same thing as when you’re at your lowest. It’s never like a changing matter. It’s never trying to bring me down or lift me up, it’s always just even-keeled. Everything is just out of love. I appreciate Oats for trusting in me and giving me a platform to be able to showcase my faith in Jesus Christ, but also to be able to play the best basketball I've been playing in my career.”

According to Wrightsell’s mother, Chandra, Oats has been a man of his word since his recruitment process with Latrell out of the transfer portal.

“He stated facts with him when he was getting recruited, and he has lived up to that word from day one,” Chandra told BamaCentral. “Trelly and his relationship has grown over these last couple of years, specifically through the adversity that Trelly has faced. Coach Oats has been right there. I took the time and came and moved down with Trelly for about six months during his rehab, and Coach Oats contacted him daily to make sure he was doing OK. They traded scriptures, they prayed for each other. Their relationship has really, really, really gotten close, and Trelly trusts him wholeheartedly.”

Faith has always been an important part of Latrell’s life. He was raised in the church, and faith is the foundation of the Wrightsell family, Chandra said. But she has seen his faith grow even stronger in college with all the ups and downs he’s been through.

Having to watch last year’s NCAA tournament from the sidelines, Latrell learned to enjoy the moment. He also gained a new perspective on how to encourage and teach younger teammates, and that has translated into a season-long leadership role.

“He's kind of like a big brother to me,” Alabama freshman forward London Jemison said. “ He’s just been a great leader. Even like, early in the season when practices were tough, he was always talking me up and making sure my mind was good. He’s just been a great model.”

Latrell has made some great memories in college after three seasons at Cal State Fullerton and three years with the Crimson Tide. With this being his last run in the NCAA tournament, he has been vocal about making sure it is a good one for Alabama as the Tide prepares to face 13-seed Hofstra on Friday in Tampa.

“Just to understand that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that we all dream about as kids,” Latrell said. “Don’t take it for granted. Everything’s a blessing, and I just preach that every day.”

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