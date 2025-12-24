How to Watch No. 14 Alabama Basketball Against Yale

No. 14 Alabama will play its 13th game of the regular season next Monday night at home against Yale.

This will be just the second time the two programs meet, as the Crimson Tide won 66-63 at home in 2008. Fast forward 17 years and UA will host the Ivy League school in Coleman Coliseum. The Bulldogs have won their last eight games of the season, and are 3-0 on the road.

Yale is led by head coach James Jones, who has been named the Ivy League Coach of the Year four times. He is one of the sport's longest-tenured coaches, as he's held his current position with the Bulldogs since the 1999-00 season.

This will be Alabama's final nonconference contest this year, as the Crimson Tide is currently 9-3. Its wins have come against North Dakota, St. John's, Illinois, UNLV, Maryland, Clemson, UTSA, South Florida and Kennesaw State. UA's losses were to Purdue, Arizona and Gonzaga — all of whom are currently inside the top-7 of the AP Top 25.

Can Alabama head coach Nate Oats and company finish nonconference play and the year 2025 on a strong note against Yale, as the SEC portion of the schedule looms?

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Yale

Who: No. 14 Alabama (9-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. Yale (11-1, 0-0 Ivy League)

What: Alabama's 13th game of the regular season (sixth at home)

When: Monday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 191 (Alabama)

Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Dec. 28, 2008.

Last Meeting: As stated above, these two programs have met just one time, with the Crimson Tide coming out on top 66-63 in Coleman Coliseum. Alonzo Gee led Alabama with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in this low-scoring affair. Senior Hillman also shined with 18 points, while senior Ronald Steele added 16 along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat Kennesaw State 92-81 in Huntsville, Ala., on Dec. 21 in the Rocket City Classic. As expected, Alabama had no trouble on offense against the Owls, clearing the 90-point mark for the ninth time in twelve games. The Crimson Tidestruggled on the defensive end, giving up 53 points in the second half. That said, Alabama sophomore forward Aiden Sherrell had a career-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks this past Sunday. Kennesaw State's big second half led to four players finishing with 10-plus points.

Last time out, Yale: The Bulldogs took down Albany 93-82 on Dec. 10 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Mass. In Yale's eighth consecutive win, Casey Simmons and Jordan Brathwaite each tallied 16 points, while Samson Aletan (13 points), Nick Townsend (12), Isaac Celiscar (12) and Trevor Mullin (11) also scored 10-plus points. Aletan also grabbed 10 rebounds (six offensive) while Celiscar (9), Townsend (8) and Bratwaite (7) combined for 24 boards. Mullin was two assists shy of a double-double.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.9 on 55.1 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.0, including 1.4 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.6 with 2.8 turnovers)

Yale Stat Leaders

Points: Nick Townsend (16.9 on 53.0 FG%)

Rebounds: Nick Townsend (7.6, including 2.0 offensive)

Assists: Nick Townsend (4.7 with 2.2 turnovers)

