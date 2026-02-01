Alabama Basketball's Availability Report Against Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 23 Alabama will play its 21st game of the regular season, and the eighth of SEC play, on Sunday, Feb. 1, on the road against No. 19 Florida.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report (Jan. 31):

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Amari Allen — Questionable

Florida Initial Availability Report (Jan. 31):

All available

Amari Allen, Alabama's leading rebounder and one of its best scorers, has missed the last two games for the Crimson Tide with an injury suffered in the Oklahoma contest. But head coach Nate Oats said the freshman is "chomping at the bit" to face the Gators.

"Amari's yet to practice, but he's been going through some basketball workouts and looking a lot better," Oats said during a Friday press conference. "He's chomping at the bit, wanting to play. He's a competitor. If he's close to being able to play, I think he's going to play. But we'll probably end up being a game-time decision on him like it's been here recently."

Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman. His name has started popping up on NBA draft boards as a potential one-and-done prospect. He has missed three total games this season.

"If Amari could be back, which, man, I'm hoping he's back because he makes a big difference when he's out there," Oats said. "The fact that we can play a guy with size that rebounds like he does at the three or two even, allows us to rebound the ball a lot better. Guard rebounds are a big deal, and we got to get guards in there to rebound."

Injuries have been a season-long problem that have held out almost every scholarship player on the Alabama roster for at least one game this season, but Oats expects a relatively healthy team for Sunday's matchup, excluding the three long-term injuries of Collins Onyejika, Davion Hannah and Keitenn Bristow.

"Nobody else has had any setbacks in practice, so should be good," Oats said. "Everybody that played last game against Missouri [should be availble], and hopefully in addition to Amari being able to play on Sunday."

