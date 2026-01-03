How to Watch No. 14 Alabama Basketball's SEC Opener Against Kentucky

No. 14 Alabama will play its 14th game of the regular season, and the first of SEC play, on Saturday at home against Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide finished 10-3 in nonconference play, with its losses coming against current No. 1 Arizona, No. 5 Purdue and No. 7 Gonzaga. UA is one six teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25, joining No. 11 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 22 Florida and No. 23 Georgia (Kentucky, Auburn and LSU received the 26th, 28th and 31st-most votes respectively).

The SEC opener against Kentucky will be a reunion for one Wildcat. Former Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate transferred to Kentucky on April 7, 2025. He scored a combined 25 points with 21 rebounds in Alabama's three games (all wins) against the Wildcats this season.

Dioubate led the Crimson Tide in Hard Hat awards last season, which is given after every game to the player who scores the most blue-collar points. The sophomore averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16 minutes per game in 2024-25.

In eight games (seven starts) at Kentucky, Dioubate is averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds (2.4 offensive), 0.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 22.3 minutes per game.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Kentucky

Who: No. 14 Alabama (10-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. Kentucky (9-4, 0-0 SEC)

What: Alabama's first game of SEC Play

When: Saturday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 84 (Alabama), Channel 387 (Kentucky)

Series: Kentucky leads 114-43 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1923.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide rolled over Kentucky 99-70 in the 2025 SEC Tournament quarterfinal. Alabama never trailed and five players finished in double figures, including a season-high 21 points from Labaron Philon. Philon and guard Aden Holloway are the only two of the five double-digit scorers still at Alabama. Former Alabama and current Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate also shined that day, as he logged 13 points, a team-highs in rebounds (8) and blocks (2).

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled Yale 102-78 at home on Dec. 29, 2025. Alabama set new season highs in made three-pointers (22) and offensive rebounds (21). Aden Holloway led all scorers with 26 points and dished seven assists. Amari Allen and Taylor Bol Bowen tied for the Alabama lead with nine rebounds. The Crimson Tide finished the contest with five players in double figures (Allen, Holloway, Houston Mallette, Jalil Bethea and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.).

Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats beat Bellarmine 99-85 on the road on Dec. 23, 2025. Kentucky's Kam Williams exploded off the bench with eight three-pointers on 10 attempts. Dioubate also shined with 20 points (9 of 11 from the field), five rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Otega Oweh was two rebounds shy of a triple-double, as he also logged 10 points and 10 assists. As a full team, the Wildcats shot 59 percent from the field and 53 percent from deep.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.9 on 55.1 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.2, including 1.6 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.6 with 2.8 turnovers)

Kentucky Stat Leaders

Points: Otega Oweh (14.2 on 45.9 FG%)

Rebounds: Malachi Moreno (6.5, including 2.5 offensive)

Assists: Denzel Aberdeen (3.2 with 1.3 turnovers)

