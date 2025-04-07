Mouhamed Dioubate Announces Transfer Destination
Former Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate will be transferring to Kentucky, per On3's Joe Tipton. Dioubate confirmed the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday evening.
Dioubate and the Crimson Tide will face off in the 2025-26 season, as the Wildcats are a member of the SEC. He scored a combined 25 points with 21 rebounds in Alabama's three games (all wins) against Kentucky this season.
Dioubate, who entered the transfer portal on April 4, led the Crimson Tide in Hard Hat awards this season, which is given after every game to the player who scores the most blue-collar points.
The sophomore averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16 minutes per game this season.
According to Alabama head coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide's top bench frontcourt member was the only player in Division I who had 110 rebounds in less than 310 minutes earlier in the season.
Dioubate was the second Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, as he joined freshman forward/guard Naas Cunningham. In addition to Cunningham and Dioubate, Alabama's frontcourt also lost Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi for next season as they are out of eligibility. However, the Crimson Tide has already brought in two transfers to help down low.
Former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen transferred to the Crimson Tide on Friday. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Former Bucknell center Noah Williamson was the first member on Monday evening––less than 24 hours after his visit to Tuscaloosa. Bol Bowen will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season. Williamson is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season.
BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.