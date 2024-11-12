How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at No. 13 Purdue
No. 2 Alabama basketball started its most anticipated season in program history strongly after dismantling UNC Asheville 110-54. However, two sloppy single-digit victories over Arkansas State and McNeese State provide some concern ahead of the Crimson Tide's next game and first of the year on the road.
Alabama is set to begin its gauntlet of a slate against several ranked teams, starting with No. 13 Purdue on Nov. 15. A big win over a fellow 2023-24 Final Four team and National Championship runner-up can change the Tide's momentum in advance of the other tough games over the next month.
Who: No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 13 Purdue (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
When: Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: Peacock
Series: Purdue leads 6-3 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 26, 1976.
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide fell to Purdue 92-86 in the Hall of Fame Series event in Toronto. Alabama point guard Mark Sears and Boilermakers center Zach Edey, two of college basketball's best last season, went bucket-for-bucket as each of them tallied 35 points. Purdue guard Braden Smith's 27 points were also pivotal for the Boilermakers while the Tide's next-highest scorers (Mohamed Wague and Grant Nelson) had 11 apiece. Alabama's method of scoring was often via the three-point line as Sears went a stellar 8-of-16 from deep, but Purdue's plethora of free throws, including an 11-of-11 slate by Edey, helped them escape with a win.
Last time out, Alabama: No. 2 Alabama men's basketball defeated McNeese State 72-64 on Monday night in Coleman Coliseum, but as the score suggests, this was far from an easy victory. The Crimson Tide was up by as much as 21 points early in the second half––much thanks to forward Grant Nelson's 14 points before the break––but a big run by the Cowboys combined with some major offensive struggles by Alabama made this game much closer than it should've been.
Last time out, Purdue: Like the Crimson Tide, the Boilermakers also survived a single-digit home battle against a non-power four program in Yale on Monday, 92-84. The aforementioned Braden Smith led the way by filling the stat sheet with 22 points on 7-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-8 from downtown, nine rebounds, six assists and an incredible five steals.