Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. UNC Asheville
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Basketball season is finally here. No. 2 Alabama basketball begins one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in program history inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday night against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.
The Crimson Tide is one of the preseason favorites to make a run back to the Final Four after reaching its first last season. BamaCentral will have coverage all night from Tuscaloosa.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- 30 minutes before tipoff, and Coleman Coliseum is not very well attended outside of the student section.
- Houston Mallette, Naas Cunningham and Chris Youngblood are all in street clothes for warmups. Youngblood, who will be out until at least December, is out of his boot.
- Grant Nelson, Aiden Sherrell and Latrell Wrightsell are all participating in warmups. (All three missed the Crimson Tide's exhibition games.
- Alabama women's basketball opened the Monday night doubleheader inside Coleman Coliseum with a 115-53 victory over New Orleans.
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. UNC Asheville
Who: Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. UNC Asheville (0-0, 0-0 Big South)
When: Monday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPNU
Series: This will be the premier time that these programs will meet. That said, Alabama is 7-0 against current Big South teams, with three wins against Charleston Southern, two wins against Winthrop and one victory against USC Upstate and Longwood. UNC Asheville will be Alabama's fifth-ever opponent from this conference, as High Point, Radford, Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian still haven't faced the Crimson Tide.
Last meeting: Never.
Last time out, Alabama: Prior to the Crimson Tide's two scrimmage wins against Wake Forest (Oct. 18) and Memphis (Oct. 28), Alabama finished last season with an 86-72 loss to eventual national champion UConn in the Final Four. This was Alabama's first Final Four appearance in program history, as the banner was unveiled in the Coleman Coliseum rafters on Oct. 11.
Last time out, UNC Asheville: The Bulldogs haven't played any scrimmage games during the preseason. After tallying a respectable 20-11 record last regular season, UNC Asheville won its first two games of the Big South Tournament but fell to Longwood 85-59 in the Conference Championship, ending its hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.