How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs. Florida State in Birmingham Exhibition
No. 15 Alabama men's basketball will face Florida State in an exhibition game in Birmingham on Thursday night in Boutwell Auditorium.
The Crimson Tide defeated Wake Forest in the "Bama in Boutwell" exhibition last year, but the event's name has now changed to "Ballin in Boutwell" due to other schools participating as well. Alabama women's basketball will also be facing the Seminoles at noon CT on Thursday, Auburn men's basketball fell to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night and Alabama A&M defeated Samford on Wednesday afternoon.
Alabama has had quite the offseason after becoming the only school in the country to reach the Elite Eight round in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. The Crimson Tide had four outgoing transfers but also five incoming transfers, and the team also signed four recruits to its freshmen class. These newcomers have joined five returners from last year's team.
The Seminoles will look a bit different as well. After more than 20 years as the head coach, Leonard Hamilton retired, and Florida State will be led by Luke Loucks this season. He was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2016-21 and the Sacramento Kings from 2022 up until the end of last season.
Florida State is the former home of Taylor Bol Bowen, who transferred to the Crimson Tide on April 4. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this past season, the forward averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles. Although Thursday's preseason game won't impact the win-loss column, this will be a night to keep an eye on Bol Bowen.
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. Florida State
Who: No. 15 Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
What: Ballin in Boutwell exhibition
When: Thursday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. CT
Where: Boutwell Auditorium, Birmingham, Ala.
TV: Hibbett Channel on YouTube
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
Series: The two programs are tied 8-8 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 14, 1959.
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide fell to the Seminoles 60-51 on Nov. 27, 2009, in the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla. Alabama didn't have a single player score in double figures, but JaMychal Green and Mikhail Torrance each tallied nine points. Green also led UA with eight rebounds, three steals and a block. But it was enough as Florida State's Chris Singleton and Solomon Alabi combined for 24 points, and Alabi had four blocks.
Last time out, Alabama: After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
Last time out, Florida State: The Seminoles fell to Syracuse in the first round of the NIT Tournament. It was the final game of head coach Leonard Hamilton's tenure, as he had held his position since 2002-03. FSU finished the regular season with a 17-15 overall record, and its 8-12 slate against the SEC was good for eighth in the conference.