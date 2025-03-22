How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 7 Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament Round of 32
Alabama basketball is still dancing into the Round of 32 where the Crimson Tide will take on 7-seed Saint Mary.
The two teams have about as contrasting of play style as two programs can have. Under Nate Oats, Alabama always plays fast and leads the nation in adjusted tempo. Saint Mary's wants to slow the game down and averages under 62 possessions per game while Oats wants the Crimson Tide around 80 possessions.
Alabama is trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five seasons under Oats.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup:
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Saint Mary's
Who: 2-seed Alabama (26-8) vs. 7-seed Saint Mary's (29-5)
When: Sunday, March 23, 5:10 p.m. CT
Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink)
TV: TNT ((Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein on the call)
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide survived a late scare from No. 15 Robert Morris. Alabama needed an injured Grant Nelson to come off the bench late in the second half to help reclaim the lead and win 90-81 to survive and advance.
Last time out, Saint Mary's: The Gaels' game also came down to the wire against No. 10 Vanderbilt. Saint Mary's made the key baskets down the stretch to beat the Commodores, 59-56.
Alabama stat leaders:
- Points: Mark Sears (18.7)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.6)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.9)
Saint Mary's stat leaders:
- Points: Augustas Marčiulionis (14.3)
- Rebounds: Paulius Murauskas (5.6)
- Assists: Augustas Marčiulionis (6.1)