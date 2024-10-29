How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. UNC Asheville
The time has finally come. Alabama men's basketball's most anticipated season in program history is officially less than one week away.
The Crimson Tide won each of its charity exhibitions against Wake Forest (98-77) and Memphis (96-88), and the focus now shifts to regular season mode as Alabama opens it at home against UNC Asheville next Monday Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. CT.
Earlier in the month, Alabama received the No. 2 ranking in the Preseason AP Poll and Coaches Poll--its highest-ever placement in each annual list. This was heavily due to the Crimson Tide's first-ever Final Four finish last season.
Additionally, head coach Nate Oats and his esteemed staff combined with several returning players, including First Team All-SEC point guard Mark Sears, multiple experienced transfers and highly touted incoming freshmen all give Alabama realistic expectations to get two more wins than last season's NCAA Tournament to claim the school's National Title.
The quest for this goal begins against UNC Asheville, who finished last season with a 20-11 record, including a 12-4 stretch in the Big South Conference.
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. UNC Asheville
Who: Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. UNC Asheville (0-0, 0-0 Big South)
When: Monday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPNU
Series: This will be the premier time that these programs will meet. That said, Alabama is 7-0 against current Big South teams, with three wins against Charleston Southern, two wins against Winthrop and one victory against USC Upstate and Longwood. UNC Asheville will be Alabama's fifth-ever opponent from this conference, as High Point, Radford, Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian still haven't faced the Crimson Tide.
Last meeting: Never.
Last time out, Alabama: Prior to the Crimson Tide's two scrimmage wins against Wake Forest (Oct. 18) and Memphis (Oct. 28), Alabama finished last season with an 86-72 loss to eventual national champion UConn in the Final Four. This was Alabama's first Final Four appearance in program history, as the banner was unveiled in the Coleman Coliseum rafters on Oct. 11.
Last time out, UNC Asheville: The Bulldogs haven't played any scrimmage games during the preseason. After tallying a respectable 20-11 record last regular season, UNC Asheville won its first two games of the Big South Tournament but fell to Longwood 85-59 in the Conference Championship, ending its hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.