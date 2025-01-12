How to Watch: No. 23 Ole Miss at No. 5 Alabama Basketball
After finishing its non-conference slate with an impressive 11-2 record, the Alabama men's basketball team was ranked at No. 5 in the AP Poll heading into SEC play.
Alabama has passed its first three games against the conference, as the Crimson Tide dominated Oklahoma at home this past Sunday, steamrolled South Carolina on the road on Wednesday evening, but narrowly escaped Texas A&M in College Station on Sunday night.
Alabama is set for another SEC home matchup as the Crimson Tide will face No. 23 Ole Miss on Tuesday. This will be Alabama's seventh ranked opponent of the season.
How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 23 Ole Miss
When: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPNU
Series vs. Ole Miss: The Crimson Tide leads 125-58 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1921. Alabama has won the past seven meetings.
Last meeting with Ole Miss: Alabama took down the Rebels 103-88 on Feb. 28, 2024. Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears led Alabama with a team-high 26 points on 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-8 from downtown, while also adding five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Aaron Estrada (18 points), Davin Cosby (15), Rylan Griffen (14), Nick Pringle (10) and Grant Nelson (10) also finished in double figures. Most notably, Estrada recorded a triple-double as he also notched 10 rebounds and 10 assists while also snatching four steals.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide scraped by No. 10 Texas A&M 94-88 on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide got out to a 15-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation, but the Aggies came nearly all the way back to eventually make this a worrisome win for Alabama. Mark Sears had a fantastic outing, as he scored 27 points on 7-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-10 from downtown, plus 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Fellow guards Chris Youngblood and Aden Holloway also scored 14 and 15 points off the bench respectively.
Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels defeated LSU 77-65 on Saturday evening behind a strong performance in the second half. Malik Dia led Ole Miss in points (19) on 8-of-14 from the field, rebounds (7) and blocks (3). Jaemyn Brakefield (16), Sean Pedulla (11), Dre Davis (10) and Jaylen Murray (10) each scored in the double digits. Brakefield, Pedulla, Murray, Eduardo Klafke and Davion Barnes each snatched two steals.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (19.1)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.6)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.5)
Ole Miss Stat Leaders
- Points: Sean Pedulla (14.1)
- Rebounds: Malik Dia (5.8)
- Assists: Jaylen Murray (4.1)