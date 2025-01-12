Crimson Tide Remains Perfect in SEC Play, Downs No. 10 Texas A&M in Road Showdown
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Taking Reed Arena for the first time since March of 2022, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide set out with a primary goal in mind: win the offensive glass.
As the coach put it, a lot was at stake between his squad and the Texas A&M Aggies. Rankings aside, that was clear.
"They’re one of the toughest teams in the country year in and year out," Oats said. "There’s five teams that are 2-0 and we’re two of them ... it’s going to be a good game."
Midway through the first half, that expected truth was threatened, though no one on the Crimson Tide bench was particularly broken up about it.
Despite a relatively quiet showing early on from Mark Sears, Alabama kept out front behind a trio of Jarin Stevenson, Aden Holloway and Chris Youngblood, who combined for 35 points on the night.
By time Sears got going, he was the leading scorer in what ended up being a 94-88 victory for Alabama.
As expected, the Aggies made their way to the free throw line at will, logging 48 shots from that range on the night. It helped them stay within reach in the first half and down the stretch, but a mix of converting just 58 percent and losing the rebounding battle ultimately sealed their fate.
By halftime, Alabama held onto an eight-point lead and used the slight but of momentum to keep the Aggies off the glass in the second half, silencing a rowdy Reed Arena time dwindled.
Clifford Omoruyi went down with a lower leg injury a few minutes into the second half, but Alabama held its lead with a pair of baskets from Labaron Philon and Grant Nelson.
The Aggies began to generate some offense behind Zhuric Phelps and Pharrel Payne, who combined for 47 points, but Omoruyi checked back into the game just in time to increase the lead for the Crimson Tide to 10 as the midway point of the second half neared.
Sears found his groove, finishing with 27 points on the evening while Philon did the same, adding eight of his own. With 10 minutes to play, Alabama's lead was as big as it had been all game.
From there, it was a matter of closing.
The Crimson Tide held onto its lead through the waning minutes of the contest despite a constant comeback threat from Texas A&M.
With under three minutes to play, it got dicey as a trio of Aggies brought the the lead down to just three points, but a possession with three straight offensive rebounds ultimately kept the momentum with Alabama.
It grabbed more rebounds, dished out more assists and shot better from the field and 3 — the latter stat a significant difference — and despite giving up more free throws and turning the ball over more frequently, the Aggies couldn't quite take advantage.
With the win, Alabama improves to 14-2 and remains perfect in conference play at 3-0. Next up for Oats and Co. is a return trip home to face the No. 23-ranked Ole Miss Rebels at Coleman Coliseum. where they'll look for a fourth straight SEC victory.
Tipoff from that contest is set for 6 p.m. CST Tuesday.