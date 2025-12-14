Live Updates From No. 12 Alabama Against No. 1 Arizona in C.M. Newton Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No. 12 Alabama will play its 10th game of the regular season on Saturday night against No. 1 Arizona in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic.

This is a return neutral-site game from the 2023-24 season when these two programs played in Phoenix. Arizona won that contest 87-74 on Dec. 20, 2023.

The Crimson Tide is 2-2 against top-10 teams this season, and Saturday's game will be its first this year against the top-ranked program in the latest AP Top 25. Nevertheless, this is far from the first time that Alabama head coach Nate Oats has gone head-to-head with the AP No. 1 team, as he's 3-4 since his arrival in 2019.

Pregame:

Jaden Bradley was booed after his name was announced as a starter. The Arizona guard played for the Crimson Tide in 2022-23 before transferring.

Starting Lineups:

Alabama

G Labaron Philon Jr.

G Aden Holloway

G Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

F Taylor Bol Bowen

F Aiden Sherrell

Arizona

G Jaden Bradley

G Brayden Burries

F Ivan Kharchenkov

F Koa Peat

C Motiejus Krivas

Crimson Tide junior guard Aden Holloway, who has missed the last two games with a right wrist injury, is in tonight's starting lineup.

Alabama head coach to CTSN: "I think Noah Williamson is coming along. He's playing a lot better in practice this week. Hopefully we can get some quality minutes out of him."

Alabama will be facing Arizona guard Jaden Bradley, who was a member of the Crimson Tide as a freshman during the 2022-23 season. Bradley is currently averaging 14.5 points per game.

Former Alabama guard Jaden Bradley takes on the Crimson Tide tonight as a key player for No. 1 Arizona pic.twitter.com/edE281Ydvp — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) December 14, 2025

Alabama guard Aden Holloway warming up after missing the last two games with a wrist injury.

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow warming up while wearing an an ankle brace.

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow is expected to face Arizona tonight after missing the Crimson Tide’s last three games with an ankle injury.



He has a brace on his ankle during warmups pic.twitter.com/v0hF4L7Sus — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) December 14, 2025

Alabama will have guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and forward Keitenn Bristow for tonight's game against Arizona, and guard Aden Holloway is likely to play, per Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

How to Watch: 2025 C.M. Newton Classic

Who: No. 12 Alabama (7-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 1 Arizona (8-0, 0-0 Big 12)

What: Alabama's 10th game of the regular season (sixth on the road/neutral site)

When: Saturday, Dec. 13, 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 190 (Alabama), Channel 198 (Arizona)

Series: Alabama leads 3-2 with the first matchup occurring on March 15, 1985.

Last Meeting: The Wildcats defeated the Crimson Tide 87-74 on Dec. 20, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Grant Nelson (17 points), Sam Walters (15), Mark Sears (12) and Aaron Estrada's (11) double-digit scoring performances were far from enough as Arizona had five players reach 10-plus points while committing four fewer turnovers.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled UTSA 97-55 at home on Dec. 7. Alabama guard Jalil Bethea led the way with 21 points in his first game with impactful minutes this season. The Miami transfer missed the first seven games after suffering a foot injury during a practice in mid-September. Additionally, sophomore Labaron Philon Jr. and freshman London Jemison each scored 20 points. Philon was also named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday for the third time this season, as he also thrived against Clemson on Dec. 3.

Last time out, Arizona: The then-No. 2 Wildcats were propelled to No. 1 after they blew out then-No. 20 Auburn 97-68 at home on Dec. 6. Freshman forward Koa Peat led the way with 18 points, but guards Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley also shined with 16 apiece. Forward Ivan Kharchenkov scored 12 points but also led Arizona in assists (8) and steals (3). Tahaad Pettiford dropped 30 points for Auburn, but Keyshawn Hall (13) was the only other player to tally double figures.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 on 56.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.7, including 1.4 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.4 with 2.8 turnovers)

Arizona Stat Leaders

Points: Koa Peat (15.9 on 56.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Tobe Awaka (10.0, including 3.9 offensive)

Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.8 with 1.6 turnovers)

