How to Watch No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Alabama basketball has officially reached its fourth straight Sweet 16!

After taking down 13-seed Hofstra in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the 4-seed Crimson Tide followed it with a 90-65 win over 5-seed Texas Tech on Sunday night and will face 1-seed Michigan on Friday evening in Chicago.

Alabama is the only program in the country to reach the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons, and an upset win over the Wolverines in the Midwest Regional semifinal would add another tally to that remarkable achievement.

How to Watch: 2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Who: Midwest 4-seed Alabama (25-9 overall, 13-5 SEC; 0-1 SEC Tournament, 2-0 NCAA Tournament) vs. Midwest 1-seed Michigan (33-3 overall, 19-1 Big Ten; 2-1 Big Ten Tournament, 2-0 NCAA Tournament)

What: Alabama's third game of March Madness

When: Friday, March 27, 6:35 p.m. CT

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: TBS/TruTV

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn

SiriusXM: TBD

Series: Alabama leads 1-0, with the lone matchup occurring on Nov. 29, 2009.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide outlasted the Wolverines 68-66 at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. JaMychal Green shined with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. He slammed the go-ahead dunk with five seconds remaining. Mikhail Torrance was everywhere with 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a pair of steals.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide obliterated 5-seed Texas Tech 90-65 in the Round of 32 on March 22 in Tampa, Florida. Alabama started strong on both ends of the floor with a 49-25 halftime lead, and it was more than enough to get the job done. It was the largest scoring margin between a 4 and 5 seed in NCAA Tournament history, as Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way with 24 points.

Last time out, Michigan: The Wolverines cruised past 9-seed Saint Louis 95-72 in the Round of 32 on March 21 in Buffalo, New York. All five of Michigan's starters finished with 10-plus points, including a team-high 25 on 9 of 13 from the field (3 of 5 from deep) from Unanimous First Team All-American Yaxel Lendeborg.

Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:

1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)

1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16

1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32

1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight

2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16

2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four

2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight

2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD (currently in Sweet 16)

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