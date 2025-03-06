How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Auburn
No. 7 Alabama men's basketball's loss to No. 5 Florida at home on Wednesday night became the Crimson Tide's fourth defeat in the last six games––all of which came against ranked teams.
Throughout the cold stretch, Alabama has gone from the AP Top 25's No. 2 team in the nation, then to No. 4, then to No. 6, and following the loss to the Gators, the Tide could move in the wrong direction from its current No. 7 rank.
Alabama has also gone from being tied with Auburn for the No. 1 spot in the SEC standings and is now No. 3 after the loss to Florida. The Crimson Tide was once a solidified one-seed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but now sits at a No. 2 seed in bracketology.
This all started with a loss to No. 1 Auburn in Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 15, but the Crimson Tide aims to erase some of the mistakes from the brutal gauntlet with a big road win on Saturday in a rematch with the Tigers in the regular season finale.
How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 1 Auburn
Who: No. 7 Alabama (23-7, 12-5 SEC) at No. 1 Auburn (27-3, 15-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Neville Arena, Auburn, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Auburn: The Crimson Tide leads 100-69 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1924. Alabama is 28-36 all-time on the road against Auburn and is 5-5 in the last 10 overall matchups. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats is 2-3 on the road against Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl since his arrival in Tuscaloosa.
Last meeting with Auburn: The then-No. 2 Crimson Tide fell to No. 1 Auburn 94-85 on Feb. 15, 2025 in a battle in Tuscaloosa that was filled with state, conference and national history. Tigers forward and National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome led a six-man Auburn brigade of double-digit scorers as he tallied 19 points. Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears led Alabama in points with 18, but he shot just 4-for-17 from the field, including 2-for-11 from long range. This was certainly a theme for the Crimson Tide as it finished the game shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from downtown.
Last time out, Alabama: The No. 7 Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 Florida 99-94 at home on Wednesday night. It was the Crimson Tide's final game at Coleman Coliseum and Senior Night. Guard Mark Sears led Alabama with 30 points. Fellow guard Labaron Philon was the only other Alabama player to have a standout performance as he tallied 19 points. The Gators demolished in the rebounding battle 50-35, including 16 offensive boards which led to 19 second-chance points. Florida forward Alex Condon led the way with 27 points while guard Walter Clayton Jr. scored 22 points.
Last time out, Auburn: The No. 1 Tigers were upset on the road by No. 22 Texas A&M on Wednesday. The Aggies were consistent in both halves and had five players reach double-figures, including guard Zhuric Phelps who led A&M with 19 points off the bench. Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford scored a team-high 19 points with two others logging 10-plus points. Neither of which was forward and National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome, who tallied eight points.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (19.5)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.9)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Florida Stat Leaders
- Points: Johni Broome (18.0)
- Rebounds: Johni Broome (10.7)
- Assists: Johni Broome (3.3)