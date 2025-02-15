Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 1 Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Arguably the most anticipated Alabama vs. Auburn matchup in series history has arrived.
The No. 1 Tigers and No. 2 Crimson Tide, tied at the top of the SEC, will meet at 3 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum in a pivotal mid-February clash of bitter rivals.
ESPN's College Gameday visited the Alabama campus for the second time in as many seasons for the contest, after previously appearing at the Feb. 11, 2023, edition in Auburn. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Head coaches Nate Oats and Bruce Pearl will also write another chapter in what has become one of the conference's premier coaching battles. The two have led their teams into battle while both were simultaneously ranked, but Saturday is the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the history of SEC basketball.
Far beyond the storyline surrounding Auburn transfer Aden Holloway, who transferred from Auburn following last season and is now a playmaking guard for Alabama, this game's result also puts the winner in the driver's seat to control its destiny towards being a No. 1 seed come NCAA Tournament time, in addition to breaking the tie at the top of the SEC.
Among others, Alabama will have to contain National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome. Both these teams are deep, with dymanic offenses and having overcome tough scheduling up to this point in the season.
Live Updates:
Be sure to refresh your browser for the most recent updates from No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Auburn. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- Derrion Reid will reportedly officially be available for Alabama in today's game, per CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein.
- Auburn comes out to warm up and is met with a fervent chorus of boos from an already-full student section.