Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

An intriguing Eastern Conference matchup is set for Monday night, as the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cuningham go on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

After a 60-win 2025-26 season that resulted in the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Detroit is off to a 5-1 start this season and looks like a true contender in the East once again, even with star center Jalen Duren sidelined with a hamstring injury.

These teams met last week on Wednesday with the Pistons winning a low-scoring affair at home. Brandon Miller had a big showing for the Hornets in that matchup, but they’ve been banged up to open the year.

Coby White is set to make his season debut for the Hornets, but Kon Knueppel is still listed as out for Monday’s contest. Both of the starting guards have yet to play in the 2026-27 season, so White’s return is a welcome sign for the Hornets, especially with LaMelo Ball now in Minnesota.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as favorites in this Eastern Conference battle, but who should bettors target?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a side as these two young teams face off for the second time in the first two weeks of the season.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -5.5 (-108)

Hornets +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Pistons: -191

Hornets: +160

Total

210.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, NBA League Pass

Pistons record: 5-1

Hornets record: 3-4

Pistons vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – out

Elijah Harkless – questionable

Isaiah Joe – questionable

Isaac Jones – questionable

Ugona Onyenso – out

Hornets Injury Report

Kon Knueppel – out

Grant Williams – out

Pistons vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Coby White OVER 12.5 Points (-112)

On Monday morning, I shared my favorite prop bets for this 15-game NBA slate , and I’m targeting White in his season debut:

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White is set to make his season debut on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, and I think he’s a little undervalued in the prop market.

White could be on a minutes restriction in this game, but his points prop is all the way down at 12.5 after he averaged 15.6 points in 19.3 minutes per game for the Hornets after the trade deadline last season.

With LaMelo Ball now in Minnesota, White is the lead guard for this Hornets team, and I expect him to handle enough of a workload to push 15 or more points on Monday. Detroit is one of the best defenses in the league, but the Hornets are desperate for a scoring punch behind Brandon Miller.

I think White’s usage will be higher than oddsmakers are projecting on Nov. 2.

Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for just 186 points in their season opener, and the Hornets have been an under machine in the 2026-27 season, hitting it in six of their seven games.

Charlotte has just one game all season long where it combined for more than 213 points, and I don’t see an offensive outburst coming – even with White back in the lineup.

Charlotte is averaging just 98.3 points per game in the 2026-27 season and ranks dead last in the league in both offensive rating and pace. That is a recipe for low-scoring games, especially when the Hornets opponent also loves to slow the game down.

The Pistons (26th in pace) are just that, and they have the No. 1 defensive rating in the league even with Duren (hamstring) missing time this season.

Detroit has hit the UNDER in four of six games, and I think it can keep the Hornets in check once again on Monday. Charlotte has failed to reach 90 points on three occasions in the 2026-27 season, so I don’t expect it to turn things around against a Detroit defense that is allowing just 101.8 points per game – the best mark in the league.

Pick: UNDER 210.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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