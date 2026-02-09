Labaron Philon Jr. Earns Fourth SEC Weekly Honor This Season

Alabama men's basketball had multiple players stand out during this past week's wins over Texas A&M and Auburn, but Labaron Philon Jr. shined among the rest of the conference.

The guard was recognized as the Co-SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, as he shares the award with Kentucky guard Otega Oweh. It's the fourth time that he's taken home the honor this season, which is the most for any player in the conference.

Philon averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in Alabama’s two wins. More specifically, here's a look at his individual numbers from each contest:

Texas A&M: 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting, 4 rebounds, including two offensive, three assists and two steals.

Auburn: 25 points, on 7 of 15 shooting, five rebounds, six assists, one steal, two blocks, four turnovers.

Philon was a game-time decision for Auburn due to a thigh bruise. However, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said before the game that his star guard would "give it a go," and "hopefully when he gets warm he'll look closer to 100 percent."

"He's super talented," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "He got it going, made some tough shots, bailed us out when we had some really bad possessions late. We like to keep the turnovers down, he had three right out of the gate, so to only have one for the rest of the game was a lot better.

"We've got to continue to get him to keep his turnovers down. In these games, we play a lot better when he's not turning the ball over, losing it. But he did lead us in assists with six. was 25, six and five [rebounds], pretty good night.

"It's nice to have an in-state kid play really well in the in-state rivalry game. But shoot, if we needed anybody to play well, we need him to play well in every game. So not sure if it means any anymore [in a rivalry game], but he's been good in a lot of games for us. He was good today."

Alabama Players with SEC Weekly Honors:

Week 1: Labaron Philon Jr. — Player of the Week

Week 3: Labaron Philon Jr. — Player of the Week; Amari Allen — Freshman of the Week

Week 4: Amari Allen — Co-Freshman of the Week

Week 5: Labaron Philon Jr. — Player of the Week

Week 10: Amari Allen — Freshman of the Week

Week 13: Labaron Philon Jr. — Co-Player of the Week

