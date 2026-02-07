Labaron Philon Listed on Alabama's Availability Report Against Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, Alabama will play its 23rd game of the regular season, and the 10th of SEC play, on Friday, Feb. 6, on the road against Auburn.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report (Feb. 6):

Labaron Philon — Questionable

Taylor Bol Bowen — Probable

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Auburn Initial Availability Report (Feb. 6):

Emeka Opurum — Out

Before the initial availability report was released, Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave some injury updates during Friday's press conference.

“Clarke [Holter] has been doing this a long time, one of the best trainers in the business," Oats said. "We’ve had the most random, odd, unlucky amount of injuries I’ve ever had coaching and he’s ever had as a trainer.

“Taylor [Bol Bowen] practiced today. I thought he was moving pretty well. Labaron [Philon] is still trying to recover from the thigh bruise at the end of the first half of last game, so he wasn’t able to practice today. We never have a full roster to practice with.”

Philon went down holding his leg with under a minute to go in the first half against the Aggies on Wednesday. Despite the injury, Philon scored 13 points in the second half, helping lead a 100-97 victory.

Philon not only leads Alabama, but is at the top of the SEC in points per game with 21.4. The three-time SEC Player of the Week is also averaging 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

Alabama was dismantled by Florida 100-77 on the road on Feb. 1, and an early exit prevented Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen from contributing to the comeback effort.

Bol Bowen has missed four games this season. The Florida State offseason transfer addition is averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 22.2 minutes per contest.

Bol Bowen came out of the game with 13:33 left in the first half and was receiving attention from trainer Clarke Holter behind the bench. The Gators held a slim 16-12 lead at the time of Bol Bowen's departure, and he never returned to the floor.

Oats later confirmed that he had a right leg injury. After being evaluated in Birmingham, Oats said that Bol Bowen would be day-to-day, but he was later ruled out for the Texas A&M game.

Injuries have been a season-long problem that has held out almost every scholarship player on the Alabama roster for at least one game this season. This includes the three long-term injuries of Collins Onyejika, Davion Hannah and Keitenn Bristow.

