Labaron Philon Jr. Named to NABC, USBWA All-America Teams
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Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's and National Association of Basketball Coaches' Third Teams on Wednesday.
This is the third and fourth NCAA media outlet to reveal their All-American list, as the Sporting News and Associated Press included Philon on their Third Teams as well.
That said, these are not Philon's first awards this year, as he was named to the All-SEC First Team by both the conference's coaches and the Associated Press.
Philon withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft during the offseason with hopes of all-around improvement as a sophomore. It certainly worked, as the four-time SEC Player of the Week finished third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8). Philon has often been considered a lottery pick in countless mocks for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in a recent press conference that Philon is the first power-4 player since 2000 who averaged 21-plus points, 4-plus assists and shot over 50 percent from the field.
Philon led the Crimson Tide to being named the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday and will face 13-seed Hofstra on March 20 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Crimson Tide was labeled as the No. 14 overall seed after the full bracket was announced.
This will be Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats' sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. The only other time that's happened in program history was from 1982-87, but the 1987 appearance was vacated by NCAA penalties.
NABC Division I All-America First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Braden Smith, Purdue
NABC Division I All-America Second Team
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
NABC Division I All-America Third Team
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
USBWA First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Braden Smith, Purdue
USBWA Second Team
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
USBWA Third Team
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
USBWA Honorable Mentions: Brayden Burries (Arizona), Zuby Ejiofo (St. John's), Graham Ike (Gonzaga), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Bennett Stirtz (Iowa) and Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt)
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver