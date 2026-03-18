Labaron Philon Jr. Named to NABC, USBWA All-America Teams

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's and National Association of Basketball Coaches' Third Teams on Wednesday.

This is the third and fourth NCAA media outlet to reveal their All-American list, as the Sporting News and Associated Press included Philon on their Third Teams as well.

That said, these are not Philon's first awards this year, as he was named to the All-SEC First Team by both the conference's coaches and the Associated Press.

Philon withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft during the offseason with hopes of all-around improvement as a sophomore. It certainly worked, as the four-time SEC Player of the Week finished third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8). Philon has often been considered a lottery pick in countless mocks for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in a recent press conference that Philon is the first power-4 player since 2000 who averaged 21-plus points, 4-plus assists and shot over 50 percent from the field.

Philon led the Crimson Tide to being named the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday and will face 13-seed Hofstra on March 20 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Crimson Tide was labeled as the No. 14 overall seed after the full bracket was announced.

This will be Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats' sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. The only other time that's happened in program history was from 1982-87, but the 1987 appearance was vacated by NCAA penalties.

NABC Division I All-America First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Braden Smith, Purdue

NABC Division I All-America Second Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

NABC Division I All-America Third Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

USBWA First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Braden Smith, Purdue

USBWA Second Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

USBWA Third Team

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

USBWA Honorable Mentions: Brayden Burries (Arizona), Zuby Ejiofo (St. John's), Graham Ike (Gonzaga), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Bennett Stirtz (Iowa) and Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt)

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